Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

RPAI opened at $11.49 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

