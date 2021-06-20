Reviewing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 19.58% 164.31% 33.72%

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.61 $177.63 million $7.22 3.46

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.14%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

