Reviewing Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78% Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 4,803.61 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.17 $200.53 million $0.43 35.65

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

