Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives $51.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 1,584,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.