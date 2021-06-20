Rhumbline Advisers Has $633,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $42.14 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $803.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.