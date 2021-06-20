Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,994 shares of company stock worth $3,434,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $684.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

