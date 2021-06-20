Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

