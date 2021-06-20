Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IES were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IES stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

