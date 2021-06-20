Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 620,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

