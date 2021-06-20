Rhumbline Advisers Sells 735 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $30.90 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $517.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

