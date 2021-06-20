Rhumbline Advisers Sells 800 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Anterix worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Anterix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Anterix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX opened at $59.71 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.