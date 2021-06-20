Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $134,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.88. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

