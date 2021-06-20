Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $180.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

