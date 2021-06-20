Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 72 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,944,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

