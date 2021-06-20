Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $127,000 Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $13.64 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

