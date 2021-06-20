Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

