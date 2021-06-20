RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.35. RPC shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 3,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get RPC alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,493,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,932,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,490 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RPC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in RPC by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.