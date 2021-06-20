Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

