Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of HNI worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HNI by 154.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in HNI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 121.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.62.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.