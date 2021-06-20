Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $74,646,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $65,372,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

