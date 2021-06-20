Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,924 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $10,435,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.34 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

