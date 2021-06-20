Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.94.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.04.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.