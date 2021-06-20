Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 3,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

