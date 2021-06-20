SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $20,873.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

