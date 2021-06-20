Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

