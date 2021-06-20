Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $597,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $127.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $9,079,606. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

