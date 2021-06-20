Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,998,557. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.87. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

