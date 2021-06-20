Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

