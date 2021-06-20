Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $42.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 160 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

