Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDBF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,453.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,519.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,234.91.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.