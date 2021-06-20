Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.55. Sasol shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,289 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

