Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.55. Sasol shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,289 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
