Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39.

About Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

