Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.