Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

