Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Schroders stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.63.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

