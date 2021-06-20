SEA (NYSE:SE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of SE opened at $282.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $4,597,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of SEA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

