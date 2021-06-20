SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 6.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.60. 3,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $716,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.