Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

CUZ opened at $37.14 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

