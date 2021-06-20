Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.67 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

