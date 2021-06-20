Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

