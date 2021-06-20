Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $482,051. 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NYSE USX opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $480.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

