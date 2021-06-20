Semux Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Semux has a total market cap of $273,062.24 and $112.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016592 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

