Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

ST opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

