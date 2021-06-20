ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $55,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $22,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $11,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

