SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce sales of $113.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.88 million and the lowest is $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,490. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

