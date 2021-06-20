SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $109,866.14 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $109,866.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 99.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

