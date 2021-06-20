Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.