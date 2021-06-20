Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Rises By 20.1%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,097 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

