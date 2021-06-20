Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Expands By 20.4%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

