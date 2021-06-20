Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Expands By 19.0%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,079,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlueCity by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

