Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Drops By 13.7%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 640,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CPF opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $743.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $397,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPF. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

